Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Have a Smokin’ HOT Reunion at the Emmys

‘Fellow Travelers’ stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey were reunited in this year’s Emmy Awards, and the two of them look smokin’ HOT AF!

Bomer and Bailey were both wearing cummerbunds, which made their looks perfectly complementary. Cummerbund, which is a traditional black-tie waistband, is back in style according to GQ, and the two actors were slaying in them at the Emmys.

Bomer was wearing a plum-colored shirt and jacket, while Bailey showed a bit of skin and a lot of chest hair with his tuxedo and silk shirt. You can check out their looks here:

https://x.com/jbaileydaily/status/1835457565745971414

https://x.com/vulture/status/1835455184496988173

Meanwhile, here’s what some of the netizens are saying about their dashing fits:

“A more perfect man does not exist,” an Instagram user said about Bomer.

“Hot and funny. Doesn’t get better,” another user wrote.

“a man with chest hair… groundbreaking. Still hot tho,” an X, formerly Twitter, user commented about Bailey.

“Yessss he slayed. Yes daddy,” a user also expressed.

Aside from slaying in their respective outfits, Bomer and Bailey were also spotted sharing a sweet moment together on the red carpet of the prestigious event. The two actors were seen talking, hugging, and Bailey even seemingly gave Bomer a peck on the cheek.

You can watch the video here:

https://x.com/TODAYshow/status/1835486688040165498

