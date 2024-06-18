Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane To Star In ‘Golden Girls’-Like Sitcom

What could be gayer than a new gay-centered, Golden Girls-like sitcom produced by Ryan Murphy and starring out actors Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane?

Variety is reporting that Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Maestro) and Lane (Only Murders in the Building, Dicks: The Musical) are set to star in Mid-Century Modern, a new twist on the classic roommate sitcom for Hulu with Ryan Murphy at the helm and written by Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

According to Variety, “Bomer will take on the ditzy Rose-like character, played by Betty White in the original ‘Golden Girls,’ with Lane taking on the Dorothy (Bea Arthur) of the bunch. Linda Lavin (Alice, Elsbeth) will play Lane’s mother, a la the original Sophia.” The series will follow three best friends (“gay gentlemen of a certain age”) living their golden years together in the oh-so-gay mecca of Palm Springs.

Via press release from Hulu:

“‘Mid-Century Modern’ stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. A successful businessman with one foot in retirement, Bunny is forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it.

“Like her son, Sybil’s strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic – which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral.

“Jerry left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual. Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head. ”

That sure sounds a lot like our favorite ‘golden’ sitcom from the 80s. The Golden Girls ran on NBC for seven seasons before ending in 1992 and has become a classic in the LGBTQ community.

Hulu has officially ordered the pilot which will be directed by 11-time Emmy Award winner James Burrows (Friends, Will & Grace). No word yet on a premiere date.

