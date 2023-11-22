Matt Bomer Reveals “Legitimate Talk” for a ‘White Collar’ Comeback

For six seasons, Matt Bomer portrayed the character of a con man named Neal Caffrey in the TV series ‘White Collar’, which is reportedly in the talks of making a comeback…

In a recent interview with TVLine, the 46-year-old American actor revealed:

“There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation.”

“A lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens,” he added.

Bomer also addressed the passing of former ‘White Collar’ co-star Willie Garson, who played the role of his character’s beloved friend, Mozzie.

“Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what [creator] Jeff Eastin presented to [star] Tim [DeKay] and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person,” he stated.

The ‘Fellow Travelers’ actor further expressed,

“There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t do so. So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”

Moreover, the plot of ‘White Collar’ reads:

“A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman.”

Here’s to manifesting the comeback of ‘White Collar’ to push through, and seeing Bomer as his charming con man role once again. <3

