Matt Bomer sizzles on the beach!

The 46-year-old actor, known for his Golden Globe-winning performances, showcased his chiseled six-pack abs as he went shirtless while filming scenes for his upcoming Apple movie, “Outcome,” in Malibu, Calif.

Sporting a pair of eye-catching yellow shorts, Matt flaunted a lower back tattoo, adding to his beach-ready look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In “Outcome,” Matt joins the star-studded cast, including Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz, in a dark comedy directed and co-written by Jonah Hill.

The film delves into the story of Reef (played by Reeves), a troubled Hollywood star forced to confront his past and reconcile with his demons after being blackmailed with a mysterious video clip, as reported by Deadline.