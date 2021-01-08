Matt Bomer To Play The Flash

Matt Bomer has been cast to play another DC superhero! But, this time it’ll just be in an animated format.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Matt Bomer has been cast as the Flash in the upcoming DC Universe animated move Justice Society: World War II. So far, nothing is known about the film’s plot, but we now know the film’s cast. Joining Bomer will be Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer as Hourman, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate, and Liam McIntyre as Aquaman.

The animated film will be directed by Jeff Wamester, who is known for the Guardians of the Galaxy tv series. Meanwhile, the script will be penned by Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural, DC Super Heo Girls) and Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Batman: Soul of the Dragon). Meanwhile, Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will produce alongside supervising producer Butch Lukic and Warner Bros. Animation/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Matt Bomer will be playing a DC superhero. The openly gay actor plays Negative Man in Doom Patrol. As Bomer told Newsweek, he was attracted to the role because it created a “gay male superhero” without being a stereotype of gay men

We’ll see how this second DC superhero role goes for Bomer when it arrives on HBO Max sometime this year.

Source: Hollywood Reporter, Newsweek,