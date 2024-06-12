Matt Bomer Was the Star of an Undeveloped Superman Movie

We missed out. I mean, we missed out. Can you imagine Matt Bomer and so, so much spandex?

Although this subject was already discussed in 2012, according to Entertainment Weekly, Matt Bomer recently dived back into the topic while on a red carpet. And the topic is/was: Bomer was reportedly let go from a Superman adaption because he was outed behind-the-scenes.

While the true nature of his dismissal has never been confirmed by studio executives, it is a common fact that 46-year-old Matt Bomer was tapped to play Superman in the early 2000s.

The Hollywood star stated at the Chatter Awards Podcast:

I went in on a cattle call for Superman, and then it turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again. It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. This is a very early iteration of Superman written by J.J. Abrams, called Superman: Flyby, I think is what it was called, and it never came to light.

The reporter asked if he truly believed he was dismissed for being outed behind-the-scenes and he responded:

Yeah, that’s my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you. How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.

While the undeniable hottie missed out on a huge gig, he still managed to maintain a big presence in Hollywood. Since losing out on DC series, Bomer starred in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Magic Mike, Will & Grace, American Horror Story, White Collar and Fellow Travelers. He also went on to become a Critic’s Choice Award Winner, Golden Globe Winner and People’s Choice Award Winner.

It’s worth noting, however, that Bomer did end up playing Clark Kent… in the animated Superman: Unbound film in 2013.

But with a little more muscle mass and a lot of spandex, I think Bomer would have killed the role. He’s certainly charming enough!

Source: Entertainment Weekly