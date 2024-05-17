Matt Cullen Talks Popular YouTube Series ‘Our Queer Life’

Believing that every member of the queer community aspires for love, secure housing, good health, supportive relationships, and the daily joy of living with a smile, Matt Cullen is humanizing LGBTQ+ people in a unique way with his inspirational documentary series, Our Queer Life.

From celebrities and street hustlers to drag queens and those living in off-grid communities, Cullen connects with people from every color of the rainbow. Not only do these intimate portraits showcase their individual journeys, but also how they are shaping a stronger and more resilient community.

“My passion is spotlighting those who are fighting to live their authentic truth,” Cullen says. “I enjoy sharing stories of those who display perseverance in the face of difficult circumstances; who don’t allow setbacks to hold them back.”

Through Our Queer Life, Cullen has made it his mission to help destigmatize topics like sex work and amplify important issues such as the misrepresentation of trans men and women. He also hopes that viewers who identify with the people he interviews in the show may receive a better sense of understanding and possibly feel a bit of empathy for their plights.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Cullen and talk more about the series and its origins, as well as his love for one-on-one conversations, which interview impacted him the most, and what’s next.

Check out the full video interview below.

Matt Cullen…

Follow Cullen: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube