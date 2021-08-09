Matt McGory Talks About Experimenting With Men

Matt McGorry confidently said that he experimented with guys before. And despite identifying as straight, he’s comfortable sharing that fact.

Now before you start typing, “Old news” in the comments, we know. McGorry’s confession happened back in 2018. But the moment is being revisited thanks to a viral TikTok video.

The Orange is the New Black and How To Get Away With Murder star talked about his past sexual experiences while appearing on a series called Man Enough. The show sees several Hollywood celebrities gathering together to have conversations about manhood today. Moderated by Justin Baldoni, the series covers topics like body image, fatherhood, marriage, happiness, feminism, and sexuality.

Again, McGorry appeared on the table talk show in 2018. The actor opened up about the idea that more people experiment with their sexuality than society lets on.

“When I was young, like a lot of straight boys, I experimented with other boys, right?” he explained. “And that is something that’s so common, but nobody talks about it.”

Baldoni then asked McGorry to clarify by asking, “What does that mean?”

“Like physically,” McGorry responded. “I don’t think it was sexual, because again, I am straight and I never found myself attracted to boys, but there’s this thing where – and I don’t need to go into the full details – but you know, where you just try things.”

He added, “And I had so much shame about that for years after, thinking, I’m gonna be famous one day – maybe – and someone’s gonna find out and it’s gonna destroy me. And maybe even at that point in time it was a little less acceptable. But I spoke on a panel a little while ago and I was like ‘I’m going to say it here’.”

McGorry then poignantly said, “And that’s the way shame works, you keep it in the dark and it festers. And when you let it out there, not only are you giving other people the strength to live their truest lives, but you actually get people to see you authentically.”

Again, that conversation is a few years old now. But according to Yahoo News, a clip of McGorry’s words have been making the rounds on TikTok. That has started new conversations around the topic of experimentation and the ability to “try” things before confirming your sexual orientation.

You can watch the full episode and conversation in the video below.

Source: Yahoo News,