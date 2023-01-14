Matt Rogers Shares the Plot of Potential ‘Fire Island’ Sequel

‘Fire Island’ received a positive response from viewers and critics after its release in 2022, and in an interview with Gay Times, one of the film’s stars Matt Rogers talked about the possibility of a sequel!

The 32-year-old actor revealed that “there was some talk” about the potential sequel being set in Provincetown and focusing on the nuptials of Howie (Bowen Yang) and Charlie (James Scully), where they would “run into the characters that were from the first movie.”

Rogers continued,

“It would be a really interesting continuation. The truth is, you do pull away from the dock, watch them dance and you do wanna know what’s next. That is, I think, a compliment to the ensemble and the wonderful script. You do fall in love with the characters by the end. More than just the characters, their group dynamic was worth following.”

The ‘Fire Island’ star further expressed that the cast would “all be excited” to reprise their roles in a sequel, “but only if everyone could be there. And only if it felt like the script was saying something just as important and fun and that we could all feel really good about doing.”

And although he thinks that ‘Fire Island’ is “fine as a standalone movie,” Rogers said that it would be “iconic” if Marisa Tomei and Erin (Margaret Cho) “were in a lesbian relationship in Provincetown, Fire Island 2.”

Moreover, the LGBTQ+ film’s official synopsis reads:

“A group of queer best friends gather in Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise.”

‘Fire Island’ is now available for streaming on Hulu and on Disney+ in the UK.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, imdb.com