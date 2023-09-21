Matt Westbrook: Helping Folks Pivot To Their Potential

Instinct’s ‘Hottie of the Week’ is Brooklyn-based leadership and business coach Matt Westbrook, who is on a mission to help professionals pivot to conscious careers they love. Working with entrepreneurs, founders, and non-profit leaders, Matt wants his clients to reach their fullest and most authentic potential.

“Being queer means living life on our own terms, and that’s a gift,” Matt recently reminded his social media followers. “Making big changes in our lives – like coming out, like changing careers, like moving cities, like going through a big breakup – they don’t get any less terrifying. And in some ways, they might be even more scary. Sometimes, we need support to get us into action to make those changes a reality.”

In addition to helping his clients, Matt also has a passion for helping homeless queer kids via his support for The Ali Forney Center in New York City – an organization dedicated to serving, affirming, and protecting LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

Name: Matt Westbrook

Age: 35

Website / social media handles: Instagram (mattybr00ks), LinkedIn (Matt Westbrook), Website – mattwestbrookcoaching.com

Where do you call home? Brooklyn NYC

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think the most attractive part about myself is my personality *tucks hair behind ears*. I was super shy growing up and know what it’s like to feel out of place. I go out of my way so people feel welcome. I have been told I am charismatic and have an inviting, comforting energy about me.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

I get complimented all the time on my hair; it’s this super bright, coppery-red color. It took me a while to grow into it, but now I love that it is something unique to me. And for anyone wondering — yes, it’s natural.

What, to you, defines sexy?

I think “sexy” is a natural magnetism, free from intention. It’s when someone can effortlessly draw someone in without “trying” to be attractive. They know they aren’t for everyone, and, more importantly, they don’t want to be.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

My proudest moment was when I got laid off from my tech job and didn’t let my circumstances get me down. I used the experience as momentum to be more intentional with my life. I started volunteering at the Ali Forney Center by helping secure corporate DEI sponsorships that help protect LGBTQ+ young people from the harms of homelessness. I’m now working as a coach helping corporate professionals transition to more conscious careers.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you want to do in the next 2-3 years?

I believe that if I’m not at least a little uncomfortable, I’m not really growing. For me, that looks like more public speaking and podcasting. This is a little scary to say on the internet, but I fully plan on giving a TED talk.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

The best part about my relationship is that we want to understand each other more than we want to be “right.” Drew has a huge heart and cares deeply about the people in his life. But if I had to choose just one?! I’d have to say I love his lighthearted playfulness.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? The Princess Bride

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Jake Gyllenhaal

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? I will literally eat spoonfuls of peanut butter and jelly in a 1:1 ratio, aptly named “peanut butter-jelly spoons”

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? “Rumours” – Fleetwood Mac

What does it mean to be featured as our ‘Instinct Hottie?’

It means doing something outside my comfort zone and putting my coaching business and social media out there in a very public way. I was worried that being the Instinct Hottie might cause someone not to think of me in a professional way. But then I reminded myself that I am not going to be for everyone and, more importantly, I don’t want to be. If being an ‘Instinct Hottie’ is a turn-off for anyone, that’s okay!

Anything else you’d like to share with Instinct readers?

I’d love to hear your answer to this question: “What life goal would you have if you knew you couldn’t fail?” Trust your gut. Then send me a DM – I’d love to hear your answers! In the words of Jim Carrey, “You can fail at what you don’t want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love.”

