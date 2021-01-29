Matteo Lane on Comedy Inspirations, Gayming, Life During Covid & More

Matteo Lane has a lot going for him. He’s hysterical, for one, as the New York City resident has developed a massive following thanks to his unique brand of comedy. Over the course of his illustrious career he’s landed major gigs at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as well as laugh out loud stints on Comedy Central and Just For Laughs.

Two, he’s proven to be multi-talented force in entertainment world by happily showcasing his love for video games on popular streaming platform Twitch. His handle? MatteoMariah, the latter of which is dedicated to, you guessed, it, his love for pop superstar Mariah Carey.

Here you can watch him play a variety of games from Fortnite to Super Mario, sometimes with fabulous friends like Bob The Drag Queen, which includes hilarious commentary throughout. And finally, he’s the perfect blend of cute and sexy with a mustache that thousands of people wouldn’t mind taking a ride on.

Matteo’s past year has been dramatically different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone are the days, where he can travel all over the country and make people laugh at a variety of comedy clubs, bars, etc. It’s on pause for now but he’s hopeful that things will resume at some point in the future.

He chatted with me in an exclusive Instagram Live chat earlier this week. Other topics of conversation included his dating life during a pandemic and what happened when he judged a Prettiest P**is contest on Howard Stern last year.

Check out our interview below!