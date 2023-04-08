Early in the morning in 2021, Matthew Camp’s Poughkeepsie home was set ablaze by an arsonist in an apparent hate crime. Camp is an actor, reality TV personality, OnlyFans star, and a prominent LGBTQ+ figure.

Camp and his roommate and co-host in the now defunct Happie Campers podcast Six Carter was sleeping inside the property at the time of the fire. The two was able to escape uninjured, but with only seconds to spare.

Carter says the police treated the incident as an attempted murder. A statement the police released at the time said the motive was unknown. A New York Times report highlighted the history of Camp’s home as a meeting spot for the Church of Satan. But for Camp, it’s clear that it was an attack driven by hate toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Camp says at the time: “It feels hate-driven because of how visible I was in the community. It’s a small town where I felt comfortable being honest about my job as an OnlyFans creator and my work on the show Slag Wars—two things I am very proud of because all I want is to empower and destigmatize sex work.”

“What is the idea that @MatthewCampNYC sells?” 🔥 Find out in the series premiere of #ClickBoys, our new docu-series following adult content creators making income through OnlyFans 🎥 Watch now on @wowpresentsplus, new eps premiere Mondays at 1PM PT 🍑 https://t.co/BmR9A5JlJv pic.twitter.com/jQmL1GclX6 — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) February 27, 2023

The fire, which lasted for 90 minutes, had an indelible impact on Camp, but it did not dampen his spirits.

Two years ago, he posted photos of the two-story home burning, the wreckage, and the arsonist on Instagram. In his caption, he said: “Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.

Two years after the incident, Camp continues to speak up against the horrors being faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview for his cover issue for Attitude, Camp commented on the drag show ban in Tennessee, saying the bill was but a smokescreen to conceal more pressing issues.

He says: “People are really spending a lot of time and attention on these drag bills and these queer bills, because they don’t want you to know what they’re really doing, which is consolidating power, deregulating safety protocols, it really is the oldest trick in the book.