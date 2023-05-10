Matthew Lawrence Opens Up About Experiencing Sexual Harassment

Matthew Lawrence recently opened up about his own experience of sexual harassment, and eventually losing his agency after the incident.

During the April 28 episode of his Brotherly Love podcast, the 43-year-old actor reflected on the #MeToo movement, as well as shared how he too experienced sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. He recalled how a director involved with a Marvel project asked him to take his clothes off during a meeting.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Matthew stated on the podcast, which is co-hosted by his brothers and fellow actors Joey and Andrew.

He continued,

“I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room…”

In the hotel room, a prominent award-winning director allegedly —

“showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me and said if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

The ‘Boy Meets World’ actor was allegedly fired by his agency, which he did not name, because he left the hotel room. Moreover, he said that the #MeToo movement is “a very good thing.” However, he also pointed out that men have not received the same support as women when it comes to opening up about their experiences on sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

“Not a lot of guys in my opinion have come out and talked about this in the industry. Now granted, it’s probably about a third of what women go through. Men go through this as well… I think our society is less ready to hear that situation is going on with men than they are with women,” Matthew expressed.

