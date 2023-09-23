Matthew Scott Montgomery on Going Through “Conversion Therapy”

Matthew Scott Montgomery recently opened up about his horrific experience going through so-called “conversion therapy,” which is also called “reparative therapy.”

During an appearance on Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, the former Disney star shared that he grew up in North Carolina with a community that perceives gay people as “the most evil thing that could possibly exist.”

He also noted that his parents are “very, very conservative,” and that his father inducted him into “reparative therapy” after coming out to them. Montgomery revealed that he secretly went to the electric shock therapy during his days off from filming.

“I was over 18, so I technically went to conversion therapy on my own free will. However, you have to understand in the environment I grew up in you’re taught that you deserve to be punished all the time,” he shared.

The actor also recalled a part of the therapy wherein he was instructed to imagine being alone with a straight man, and then he was electrocuted when he was told to hug him.

“They’re covert and tricky out how they get you to do it. They would try to build up your tolerance to the electric shocking until it was painful,” he further recalled about his electric shock therapy.

As per Attitude, “conversion therapy” has been long condemned by the World Health Organization, many health experts and other global organizations. However, it is still not completely banned in the UK.

Moreover, Montgomery shared how he eventually found healing with art and being an actor, expressing:

“One day I just woke up. Maybe part of it was I’d had the healing of being an actor. And at that point, I was able to carefully curate a life that was filled with love and art and expression that was satisfying me and making me so happy in a way that I’d never been before.”

