Matthew White is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is Matthew White a 34-year-old leadership trainer and justice activist from Riverside, CA.

Let’s get to know Matthew a bit more:

INSTINCT: Tell us about your fitness journey–

MATTHEW WHITE: I lost 90lbs almost 10 years ago. Since then, I have worked every day to understand my body better than the day before. I discovered competitive bodybuilding, and use it as a platform to speak life and beauty into the lives of others. Fitness is not my career, but it certainly motivates me.

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

MW: I am an ordained minister, and have married over one dozen couples since I performed my best friend’s ceremony.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

MW: Creating moments of peace and compassion for others. Also, finding unique, retro furniture on OfferUp 🙂

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MW: My eyes. They may or may not tell all my secrets. Wink.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

MW: My kindness. Also… these darn chesticles. They’re all over the place.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

MW: Intelligently owning your craft and your best light, and walking tall in it. Our community tends to conflate “sexy” and “sexuality,” and we aren’t as friendly or accepting of others as we need to be when we aren’t sexually attracted to what we see. But I dare you to walk in a light that shows yourself authentic and empathetic, and I would bet that your version of who is sexy would broaden.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

MW: I published my children’s book, ‘The Owl Who Didn’t Who’, last November. When I saw it on a shelf in a Barnes and Noble, I literally melted. It was an honor to know I can reach people with my words like that.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

MW: International travel. Most of my friends have seen the world, but it just has not been a priority for me. But my time is coming, and Paris, Vienna, Cape Town and Montreal are on the forefront.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

MW: My fiancé is the most incredible, kind, and intelligent man in the world, and the best part of our experience together is choosing to love and uplift each other every day. He “gets” me, and loves me with words and his deeds. I encourage everyone to experience this, and to invest in someone who wants to invest in you just as much.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Beauty and the Beast! The animated one, not that… “other” effort.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Mr. Dwayne Johnson

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Trail Mix

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Mariah Carey’s ‘Daydream’ / Morten Lauridsen’s ‘Lux Aeterna’



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

MW: It is humbling! I live for any chance to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves (or are still finding their words and platform). Whether it is about weight loss, domestic violence, the labor movement, poverty, personal development, choral music, God, or even the rain, this feature might lead me to someone who needs to talk. I am grateful.

