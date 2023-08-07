Max Emerson Proposes to Andrés Camilo in Heartwarming Video

Max Emerson popped the question to his partner Andrés Camilo back in July, and the two of them shared a heartwarming moment a few minutes before becoming officially engaged. <3

In the video, Emerson invited Camilo on stage where he said his moving speech about his love and gratitude for his partner. Camilo teared up while listening to Emerson’s message, and the latter got down on one knee to ask the question, to which the former said yes to.

The newly engaged couple shared a sweet kiss onstage, and it was such a lovely moment to witness. <3 In July 22, the two of them shared their engagement video via a joint Instagram post.

“Overwhelmed with all the love,” their captions reads, followed by heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Emerson commented:

“I love you bbbb”

The comments section is filled with happiness and congratulations for the couple, and here are some of the sweet messages for them:

“Every time I see it, I cry of happiness. I love you guys so much, Congratulations again and again.”

“Love, love, love! Can’t get enough of positive news like this!”

“I can’t. I watched this 100 times. And 100 times my heart melts and 100 times I cry”

“Y’all are so cute!! Congratulations!”

You can watch Emerson and Camilo’s engagement video here:

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple, Max and Andrés! <3 And what better way to celebrate their engagement than to admire some of their thirst-worthy couple pics… 😉

