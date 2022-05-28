Max Zero is the Latest Pro-Wrestler to Come Out!

As a WWE fan who dabbles in the independent circuit, it warms my heart to see more professional wrestlers opening up about their sexuality. Same as other contact sports, these athletes risk their physical health for our entertainment, and they should be free to live their lives openly in the business and with their fans. Max Zero is no acception!

Formerly known as Masked Zero, 22-year-old independent pro-wrestler Max Zero chose May 24, 2022 – also recognized as Pansexual Visibility Day – to announce that he loves everyone regardless of biological sex, gender, or gender identity. The announcement came in the tweet included below where Zero recognizes his coming out as a “scary” thing to do.

I've done alot in my life, this is the scariest. I was gonna make like a fun himbo thing out of this but I just can't, emotionally bring myself to do it. So ima leave this here and maybe mute the post idk. Im Pan. Love y'all #PanVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/plcCbsoGlu — Pandsome Max Zero (@HandsomeMaxZERO) May 24, 2022

Related Post: Video: Hottie Pro Wrestler Anthony Bowens Now Identifies As Gay, Not Bi • Instinct Magazine

A solo competitor and Philadelphia native, Zero makes the rounds in the indie wrestling circuit and often competes on the card for promotions such as Chikara, Industrial World Wrestling, Invictus Pro, Paradigm Pro Wrestling and Wrestler’s Laboratory.

A self-proclaimed himbo – someone who is very handsome but not particularly smart – Max even went as far as to change his Twitter title to Pandsome Max Zero. Taking the joke in stride, Zero was reportedly floored by all the positive comments and love he received from fans and colleagues despite his fear of coming out.

Now with that out of the way, go win yourself a shiny title, baby!

Sources: Pink News, Out Sports