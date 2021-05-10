May Doesn’t Follow No Nut November Rules. All Hands On D This Month!

Not all of us can follow the rules of No Nut November. I mean, keeping your hands off the goods for a whole month? We’re not sure who came up with that rule.
Butt, whomever decided that May is Masturbation Month, we’d like to shake their hand, well, maybe, and thank them for helping us work off some extra stress and calories this month.
There’s some confusion about Masturbation Day, Month, Domestic, or International, but if we unzip Wikipedia and pull out their definition of the day, we get:
National Masturbation Day, also known as International Masturbation Day, is an annual event held yearly on May 7th. The intent is to protect and celebrate the right to masturbate. The first National Masturbation Day was May 7, 1995, after sex-positive retailer Good Vibrations declared the day in honor of Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders, who was fired by President Bill Clinton in 1994 for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students.
Recently a time was coordinated on May 7th to have a unified orgasm by those who are participating in the virtual event set at 22:30 UTC (6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST). The idea is to coordinate a worldwide communal simultaneous release. Initially a website was under development allowing people to signup showing their support but as of early May 2021 none exist.
International Masturbation Day has since been expanded to include the entire month of May as International Masturbation Month
Were you fighting with the one-eyed monster last Thursday at 6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST? The CBC did report years ago that May 28th was international Masturbation Day so we can make plans on taking that Friday off to get off.
Sorry for the delay in typing, just had to go do some hands-on research for this article. Working from home is a great thing, isn’t it?
