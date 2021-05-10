May Doesn’t Follow No Nut November Rules. All Hands On D This Month!

Not all of us can follow the rules of No Nut November. I mean, keeping your hands off the goods for a whole month? We’re not sure who came up with that rule.

Butt, whomever decided that May is Masturbation Month, we’d like to shake their hand, well, maybe, and thank them for helping us work off some extra stress and calories this month.

There’s some confusion about Masturbation Day, Month, Domestic, or International, but if we unzip Wikipedia and pull out their definition of the day, we get:

National Masturbation Day, also known as International Masturbation Day, is an annual event held yearly on May 7th. The intent is to protect and celebrate the right to masturbate. The first National Masturbation Day was May 7, 1995, after sex-positive retailer Good Vibrations declared the day in honor of Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders, who was fired by President Bill Clinton in 1994 for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. Recently a time was coordinated on May 7th to have a unified orgasm by those who are participating in the virtual event set at 22:30 UTC (6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST). The idea is to coordinate a worldwide communal simultaneous release. Initially a website was under development allowing people to signup showing their support but as of early May 2021 none exist. International Masturbation Day has since been expanded to include the entire month of May as International Masturbation Month

Were you fighting with the one-eyed monster last Thursday at 6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST? The CBC did report years ago that May 28th was international Masturbation Day so we can make plans on taking that Friday off to get off.

Sorry for the delay in typing, just had to go do some hands-on research for this article. Working from home is a great thing, isn’t it?

To help us out with some visual aides, Mr. Man Counts Down the 10 Hottest Solo Scenes for Masturbation May. The list is below, but for the scenes you can either Google them or head over to Mr. Man.

1 – Paul Dawson takes top honors for his eye-popping auto-fellatio performance in the must-see film Shortbus, which stands out as a remarkable feat for envious men everywhere. I think this one comes to mind quite a bit for all of us who have seen it before. We cannot show you that scene, but here’s the elongated trailer.

Shortbus – Trailer from thomas vogt on Vimeo.

2- Flying solo at #2 is Parker Sawyers for his hard work in P-Valley.

3 – Is the highly-gifted Artem Shcherbakov for his arm cardio in Sun in My Mouth. Trailer below.

4 – Coming in hot at #4 is actor Peter Vack for his spank-tacular scene in PVT Chat.

5 – Heartthrob Robert Pattinson gives up the goods in The Lighthouse.

6 – Is a dual duel of solo swordsmanship as Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal go tandem in Y Tu Mamá También.

7 – James Ransome explores auto-erotic asphyxiation in Ken Park.

8 – Coming in hard at #8, Adam Driver twists one off in the HBO series Girls

9 – Georgi Naldzhiev grabs the #9 spot for his performance in Touch Me Not. I didn’t include a pic of Georgi as I think for most of the videos, he’s naked. Google away!

10 – Taking #10 is Timothée Chalamet for his sexy solo tug in Call Me By Your Name. Here is a video, not just of Chalamet’s scene itself, but some commentary about working that scene into the film from the book.

Question Instincters… When it comes to taking matters into your own hands, are you more apt to watch a scene between two or more people or does you being you solo watching solo do it for you?

