McKinnon: ‘This Is The Gayest Law I Ever Seen! GAY GAY GAY GAY!’

Saturday Night Live always has its finger on the pulse of what is happening in the country, politically and socially. This weekend was no different as the comedic variety series took aim at one of the most talked-about bills created in our country in recent years, the Parent’s Education Bill, nicknamed the Don’t Say Gay bill. Instinct magazine has been reporting on all aspects of this homophobic hate-fueled legislation in Florida for weeks as the bill moves dangerously close to becoming law.

Emmy award winner Kate McKinnon, 38, hilariously skewed the bill on the Saturday, March 5th episode. During the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost introduces the nine-time Emmy award nominee, who enters the screen ridiculously happy and joyful exclaiming, “I heard about this law, and I think it’s amazing!’ Jost playing along is all like, “You do?” The Joe vs. Carole actress explains,

“When I was in middle school in the 90s I was kind of like tortured by the constant use of the word gay. It made me feel horrible and to hear that Ron DeSantis has taken a stand and said, NO YOU CAN NOT SAY GAY in school anymore I am so jazzed and in Florida of all places!’

After Jost tells McKinnon there has been a misunderstanding and that “you can’t acknowledge that gay exists at all,” the facial expressions the Ghostbusters actress throws out are laugh-out-loud funny. Her satirical responses show just how stupid the bill is,

“It just feels like this is going to make kids gay and trans, sorry, depressed and suicidal.” “I think these laws are lesbians, sorry, unconscionable.” “So one kid can say I live with my parents but another one has to say I live in a house with two adult men who bought me when I was young?”

The segment ends with McKinnon and the audience singing, “Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay.” Check out the full segment below.