‘Mean Girls’ Alums Bennett & Franzese Reunite On A Very Special Day

‘Mean Girls’ stars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese recently reunited in New York City, and the film’s fans are beyond thrilled about it!

Bennett captioned his post:

“What gay is it?,” which is a witty take, referencing one of the comedy movie’s famous quotes told by Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron to Aaron Samuels, who was played by the actor.

In the series of photos, the two actors were all smiles, and they even shared a friendly smooch on the cheek, which is just so adorable. <3

This is possibly one of the best reunions ever…

Moreover, Bennett will be starring in Hallmark’s first-ever queer Christmas rom-com entitled ‘The Holiday Sitter.’ As per Variety, the upcoming holiday film tells the story of:

“Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

‘The Holiday Sitter’ is scheduled to premiere on the Hallmark Channel on December 11.

Meanwhile, Franzese participated as Donna Bellissima in ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,’ and he revealed that he honored his mother in his performances.

“I didn’t tell anybody this, but Donna wore a piece of my mom’s jewelry every night. On the first episode, no one wore earrings but me because they didn’t have earrings ready, and I was wearing my mom’s earrings,” the actor shared in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It was nice because I brought a little part of home with me every night. She’s such a big part of why I do what I do, so I love that she was up there with me in a way,” Franzese further expressed.

Sources: people.com, them.us, variety.com, people.com