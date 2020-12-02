Meet Andre Thomas: Our History Making & Super Gorgeous Instinct Hottie

Andre Thomas checks off so many boxes worthy of being an Instinct Hottie. For one he’s gorgeous but he also has the brains, humor and self-awareness to back up the aesthetic that is a win-win no matter how you look at it (or him).

The Big Apple mainstay is our latest pick for this weekly feature. Andre has had quite the life up to this point that he should really write about and turn into a novel of sorts.

Some highlights from his existence thus far include him being a Sergeant at USMC, studying at Yale University all the way his history-making job that is all about bettering the LGBTQ community in the greatest city in the world.

Get to know more about this wonderful guy below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My brain, when it’s firing on all cylinders and I’m solving a problem.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Physically, either my eye(lashes) or my butt. All depends on which side of me they see first.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Intelligence, confidence-not cockiness, kindness, and openness. I hate hearing “I would never try ________” (within reason) because that shows acceptance of internal limitations. Every gay knows the limit does not exist.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Being elected the Co-Chair of Heritage of Pride/NYC Pride this year has been an amazing experience. I’m the first African-American male-identified person in the position, and our leadership this year is the most diverse it’s ever been, which is really reflective of where Pride as a movement needs to be. I want to continue diversifying Pride, making it truly reflect, represent, and serve the community. It’s a lot of weight to carry, but being part of the team that puts on one of the biggest events in NYC every year and helps advance rights for our community is something I’ll always be proud of.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I work in medical device clinical research, and I’m focused on improving people’s lives through science, but I also work day in and out to make the team under me the best at what they’re doing. If they’re happy with their jobs and love working, we get better science, so my team’s growth is a big goal for me. I truly dislike seeing wasted potential, so I’m always trying to help them be the best “them”. And then checking off a lot of the travel places I’ve been trying to get to for years but haven’t (Tel Aviv is at the top of that list).

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes! My partner Vlad and I are different in many ways, very much alike in others, but the best part of our relationship is that we let each other be themselves- it’s a lot harder than it sounds. I’ve had guys try and fit me into the box of what they think I should be, and that never works in the long term. Vlad is generous to a fault, intelligent, driven, and my biggest cheerleader, and I love that he actually ALWAYS means what he says- there’s never any games.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Return of the Jedi, if not for the score alone, but for Admiral Ackbar saying “It’s a trap”.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Tessa Thompson.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Caramel Corn.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? GHV2 by Madonna.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

That I should probably put down the bag of caramel corn I’m eating right now? And now my friends have something else to mock me mercilessly about.