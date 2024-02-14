According to a piece (no pun intended) on Medium, the underground legend that is Beau Nair has quite a storied journey:

“Born to a pair of dope smugglers in a seedy motel along Highway 66, Beau Nair was an outlaw on the run from an early age, living a nomadic lifestyle that saw him travel throughout the Southern States of America throughout his childhood. At a young age Beau discovered legendary country singer Jim Reeves when he heard his music playing from the backroom of a New Orleans brothel while his Pappy was getting his weekly tune up. It was on this day in the Crescent City that Beau found his calling: to become the greatest country superstar the world had ever known. As Beau traveled the highways of America, he spent his formative years in Honky Tonks, saloons, and pool halls soaking up all the glorious 45s their jukeboxes could spin. Beau soon mastered the bass guitar and later began learning boogie woogie piano from the best of the barrelhouse badasses he encountered.”

I know some of you may have never heard of Beau, but that will change TODAY as he gets ready to deliver a big Valentine’s Day surprise for the whole world to see!

Behold the new single and video, “Owner of a Lonely Boner” by Beau Nair, going live on February 14th.

Yes, it’s comical, weird, bizarre, and a whole bunch of other adjectives, but the most important part is whether you like the song or not, everybody can appreciate a tall naked lean, tone-bodied hillbilly daddy with a porn mustache and a strategically placed 10-gallon cowboy hat!

This Valentine’s Day, Beau wants all you boys to know,

“My song “Owner of a Lonely Boner” is dedicated to all the lonely dudes out there who don’t have any love in their life. Every man has gone through a period where his loins are as desolate and lonesome as a graveyard at midnight. I gave them all an anthem to commiserate with their plight so they can maintain the hope of finally finding a deep parking space for their love rocket!”

So, on that note, pump up the volume… or pump something. Follow Beau on Instagram and enjoy!