Meet Bisexual Athlete Jack Woolley Who Is Set for Paris 2024 Olympics

Jack Woolley is an Irish taekwondo athlete who made history as Ireland’s first-ever Olympian in the sport at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he competed in the men’s 58 kg category.

The 25-year-old athlete reportedly has a win rate of 61%, winning 83 out of 136 registered fights. More recently, he has secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he will once again participate in the 58kg category.

Woolley competed at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament, which was held in Sofia, Bulgaria, and he “earned one of two of two European Quotas available,” as per PinkNews. Meanwhile, the Olympian shared his good news via an Instagram post, which you can see here:

However, like most things in life, it hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine for Woolley. On August 13, 2021 (five days after the 2020 Summer Olympics ended), he was severely attacked by “a gang of 8 to 12 men and women” in Dublin. The assault left him with blood all over his clothes, which he shared online.

Moreover, the taekwondo athlete was 17 years old when he publicly came out as bisexual on RTÉ’s ‘Road to Rio’ documentary in 2016. Since then, he revealed in 2020 that some martial arts athletes had refused to shake his hand.

Aside from being a skilled and passionate Olympian, Woolley is also slaying in the thirst trapping game, and here are some receipts! 😉

Sources: thepinknews.com, en.wikipedia.org