Meet Carlos Reynoso: Instinct Hottie of the Week

I started following Carlos Reynoso a few years ago. He’s one of those people who posts something that finds its way to you and then you fall in love with not only his sex appeal, but his thought-provoking posts and art. Being that Reynoso is a beautiful and empowering queer person of color, okay–I also love his infamous mustache, makes him this week’s Instinct Hottie. Not to mention his fierce vintage compadre daddy fashion sense.

The 36-year-old artist calls Los Angeles and Portland home and devotes his days to printmaking and illustrating through Queer Mercadito. Professionally, Reynoso works providing HIV services to the LGBTQ+ community. When not honing his artistic craft or sharing his thotty pics on social media, Reynoso commits his time to his research project Proyecto Batthouse. The community-driven project aims to archive and preserve stories and photos that chronicle commercial sex venues.

If you follow Reynoso, you know that documenting these experiences online has not been easy for him. Due to Instagram guidelines, the raw and real images from the project have led to the account being shut down. But you can still follow the Not Safe for Work (NSFW) Proyecto Bathhouse on Twitter where you can get your daily dose of bath houses/sexclubs, cruising, and trade as Reynoso finishes his Master of Fine Arts degree in art and social practice.

So let’s get to know Carlos Reynoso a little more:

INSTINCT: Tell me about Proyecto Bathhouse:

CARLOS REYNOSO: Proyecto Bathhouse is a collection of narratives, images, and found objects from bathhouse, and places of gay/queer sexuality in the West Coast. The collection embodies fragments from the lives of project participants in hopes of lifting shame and stigma around gay and queer sexuality within brown communities. The project is a raw look into this underground community. For those that are not a part of this community this publication is an invitation in. With this special invitation it is also important to mention that this content is sensitive and it belongs to real people who have consented and agreed to allow outsiders in for cultural preservation of our world. All archival material was collected by me from project participants by their name or anonymously to protect their identities.

Reintroduction 😘😘😘

Hola 👋🏾 I’m Carlos the facilitator of this project if your interested in submiting artifacts to my project Hit me up ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/iQypDdGNGu — Proyecto_Bathhouse (@PBathhouse) April 9, 2021

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My laugh people tell me it’s infectious.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

I feel a little embarrassed answering but most people compliment me on my chest. I usually get super shy when I say thanks.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Confidence and kindness, I love eye contact and passion. I also really like a good cuddler before or after sex.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

Starting a business with my partner Abram Banuelos. We both grew up working class with Mexican Immigrant families so starting business was extremely hard. We own a vegan taqueria in Portland OR called Mis Tacones. We love cultivating community for POC queers here and we provide free meals to POC TRANS folks always. Currently we own a Food Cart but we plan on eventually opening up a restaurant.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I would love to make a documentary on my Proyecto Bathhouse and also publish a book on the subject. Also purchase a home that’s a huge goal my partner and I share.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

Yes, I have, I have a partner of 7 years and we have had ups and downs. Our relationship has been a journey but we love each other and family is extremely important to us. We have a little home and we take care of two precious little girls, our perritas, Luna y Sol.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? ‘ Como Agua Para Chocolate’. I love this movie it reminds me of mi madre and mi abuelita, Conchita.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Fernando Colunga–¡que galansote!

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Pan Dulce the big cookies with the little sprinkles or chocolate chips

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Hmm this one is tough but I guess I would take any Chavela Vargas album so I could laugh, cry, and never feel lonely.



