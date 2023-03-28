Meet Celebrity Stylist Johnny Wujek

In another installment of Meet-Cute with, let’s get to know former celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek, who is famously known for designing Katy Perry’s fun and creative costumes.

It was 23 years ago when Wujek moved to Los Angeles from his Detroit hometown, and thereafter met Perry “out at a party one night.” That was the beginning of their creative collaboration, including the singer-songwriter’s cupcake and functioning whipped cream bras in the “California Gurls” music video.

Advertisement

The former celebrity stylist said that Perry is “the best client to be campy with.”

“It was all about just kind of pushing the boundaries. She’s so beautiful and sexy, and yet she has such a great sense of humor. So that allowed us to really play around,” he shared in an interview with People.

Aside from Perry, he has also designed and styled for Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kate Mara, Shakira, and Saweetie, among other A-list Hollywood celebrities. Not to mention, Wujek was the creative director of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Cycle 19 in 2012.

Advertisement

Moreover, he had accomplished similar capacities in ‘Project Runway All Stars’ and ‘Legendary,’ and he has also been dubbed as the “king of pop-rock couture” by the Hollywood elite.

Advertisement

At present, the former celebrity stylist has been busy doing a lot of things, including creative directing, DJing, his feature directorial debut, as well as designing an upcoming prom dress line. On top of all that, he also recently released a watch line with Armitron, which was founded in 1975.

Advertisement

The Aura watch’s face was hand-painted by Wujek himself, which means that it is a one-of-a-kind design.

“When I first initially signed on with Armitron to do this, one of the ideas that was just inspiring me was, I just grabbed a bunch of watercolors and started painting different kind of color blobs within a face of a watch. And it just evolved into a new way of showing the face,” he explained.

Wujek’s Armitron Loves Johnny collection is now available.

Sources: people.com, imdb.com