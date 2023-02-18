Meet-Cute with Australian LGBTQ+ Streamer Lachlie

In a brand new series called Meet-Cute with, let’s talk about the hottie that is Australian queer streamer, Lachlie, shall we?

Lachlie started streaming in August of 2019, and he continues to gain his own following through meeting new people and forming friendships online. In a 2020 interview with Gayming, Lachlie shared about why he started streaming, stating:

“I started streaming in August of last year. I had a few friends who were streaming, so I thought I’d give it a go and see if I enjoyed it. I eventually started building a community and especially at the beginning of this year I found so many people who were returning to my stream and it inspired me to meet new people. And that’s the main reason why I did it: to meet new people, talk to them, make new friendships, but also to entertain people.”

When asked about what games he prefers to play, he answered:

“I definitely change games a lot but at the moment it’s a lot of Dead By Daylight, Overwatch, Among Us. I stream Just Chatting every now and then just to talk to people. It depends on game releases too, when Pokémon came out I played that for a hot minute. Definitely a bit of everything!”

Lachlie described his stream as “unorganized mess,” and he said that people should expect his stream “to be a mess, but an entertaining mess!”

“A lot of people comment on me being Australian, and I know it’s not a unique feature but it’s less common to see an LGBTQ+ Australian streamer compared to how many LGBTQ+ streamers there are [globally], so I guess that’s a surprise to a lot of people. I’ve found that my personality has changed over the past year and I’ve got a lot more confident. I guess I’m a clown and people like to laugh at me and I like to laugh with them,” he expressed.

Moreover, Lachlie and fellow streamer rat_emoji set up a group of LGBTQ+ Australian streamers called Aussie Pride Stream Team in 2020. However, they announced on December 17, 2022 that the community will no longer be running in 2023.

Now that we know Lachlie a bit more, let’s move on to some of his sexy pics… 😉

Source: gaymingmag.com