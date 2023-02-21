Meet-Cute with Out Celebrity Hair Stylist Chris Appleton

In another episode of Meet-Cute with, let’s get to know the world-renowned conceptual hair stylist Chris Appleton.

Chris was born on June 14, 1983 in Leicester, United Kingdom, and he currently lives in Los Angeles, California. He started his career as a hair stylist in his living room with his mother being his first client.

Fast forward to now, and the 39-year-old British beauty expert’s clients are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, among others.

Not to mention, he has also worked with some of the most iconic fashion houses, including Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Fendi, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Burberry.

Moreover, Chris was in a relationship with George’s Hairdressing managing director Katie Katon before he eventually came out as gay in 2009. The former couple have a shared custody with their son Billy and daughter Kitty-Blu, who both live in Los Angeles.

The celebrity hair stylist got into a relationship with Katie when he was a teenager working at her salon, and they eventually split in 2009 after having two children. Despite parting ways though, Chris considers his ex-partner his best friend.

In 2018, he reportedly started dating actor Derek Chadwick. More recently, the beauty expert made his relationship with ‘The White Lotus’ star Lukas Gage Instagram official.

And now, we move on to some of Chris’ thirst-worthy pics… 😉

Sources: thewallgroup.com, realitytitbit.com, gaytimes.co.uk