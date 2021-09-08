Meet Dragula’s Season 4 Ghouls

The wait is over, Uglies! The long awaited season 4 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is creeping in just in time for fright season on Shudder in October and the cast of ghouls is out!

Among the cast of horror queens vowing for the title of the world’s next Drag Supermonster, is Jade Jolie, the first contestant from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise to cross over to the dark side. Additionally, Dragula season 3 and Resurrection winner Saint returns to the competition as well as the first-ever competitor from South Korea, Hoso Terra Toma.

Since it’s premiere in 2016, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has brought visibility to the subversive form of drag that is represented by each of its competitors. Each week contestants put their literal blood, sweat, and tears as they compete in fear factor-type challenges that show that a well-rounded Drag Supermonster has to have it all–or else they get exterminated!

For the first time ever, this year The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is offering $100,000 to the winner, a deal made possible since AMC Networks is the parent company of horror streaming platform, Shudder. Don’t miss season 4 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula when it screams your way on October 19.

Check out the scary line-up of competitors:

Astrud Aurelia

Hometown: Phoenix

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Drag queen

Official bio: Astrud is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist drag artist that uses her musical talents and punk-rock fashion sense to produce incredible live musical shows. She’s bringing her musical talents, fierce attitude, and love of fantasy creatures to the competition that she hopes will help her claw her way to the crown.

Bitter Betty

Hometown: Los Angeles

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Drag queen

Official bio: Bitter Betty is a self-identifying trans woman who brings 20 years of drag experience to the competition. She feels that trans drag artists are not allowed the same opportunities as cis drag performers, and she views the show as an opportunity to represent her community and bring home the crown. She draws inspiration from the colors and silhouettes of ’80s cartoons, and is bringing camp, experience and “trans energy” to the competition.

Koco Caine

Hometown: Tulsa

Pronouns: They/them

Drag style: Drag shape-shifter

Official bio: Koco infuses their drag with equal parts seduction and horror, and is bringing a strong dose of body positivity to the show. As a self-described “zombie stripper,” Koco feels they have what it takes to snatch the crown and to bring something to the competition that no other competitor in previous seasons has. As an underrepresented, Black drag performer who performs alternative and horror drag, Koco feels it’s important for them to show up, represent their community and bring home the crown.

Hoso Terra Toma

Hometown: HBC town in Seoul, South Korea

Pronouns: She/her and they/them

Drag style: Drag Yokai

Official bio: Hoso is the first internationally based Korean artist to compete on the show. She considers herself to be a “drag yokai” and draws visual inspiration from eastern myths combined with obscure, foreign references.

Formelda Hyde

Hometown: Phoenix

Pronouns: He/him and they/them

Drag style: Drag monster

Official bio: Formelda Hyde identifies as a digital drag artist who’s spent most of their time performing online and in digital drag shows as opposed to traditional live stages and clubs. A true horror fan at heart, Formelda describes his drag as the “true embodiment of fear” and through his drag “seeks to express the darkest elements of horror within our world.” Through his unique blend of artistry and unconventional materials, Formelda hopes to use his new platform to change the way drag has traditionally been seen.

Jade Jolie

Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Drag queen, monster, celebrity impersonator

Official bio: Jade Jolie considers herself a drag chameleon, and while she’s already known as a previous competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she hopes to show audiences that she can evolve and adapt to any drag medium. As a lover of all forms of drag, Jade enters the competition with a desire to prove to the world that her drag style doesn’t just fit in one category or box. While she feels people may be expecting a certain kind of drag from her, she warns them to expect the unexpected: “I’m bringing things people would never think I was capable of. Get ready.”

Merrie Cherry

Hometown: Brooklyn

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Drag entertainer

Official bio: Merrie Cherry is a drag pioneer in the Brooklyn, N.Y. scene, and is always the biggest personality in the room. With her mixture of camp, fashion, and a unique sense of humor, she hopes to bring the strengths of a true entertainer to the competition. While never afraid to be the butt of a joke herself, she’s entering the competition not striving to be perfect, but to keep the experience fun. “At the end of the day, it’s about entertaining and that is what Merrie Cherry does. Oh, and I’m definitely bringing a little drama, mama, because we are on a reality show and who doesn’t love a little fun?”

Saint

Hometown: Harlem in Manhattan, N.Y.

Pronouns: He/him, she/her, and they/them

Drag style: Drag queen

Official bio: Saint is the self-proclaimed “Runway Demon Queen of Season 4.” Her drag is fueled by imagination and nightmares “with a bit of fashion sprinkled on top,” and she proved her prowess as a true drag icon by competing in (and winning) The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection Halloween special in 2020. As this is her second time competing on the show, she feels her experience and growth as an artist have primed her perfectly to snatch the crown this time around.

Sigourney Beaver

Hometown: Des Moines

Pronouns: She/her

Drag style: Self-described AFAB drag queen

Official bio: Sigourney Beaver is a self-described “hyper femme AFAB queen,” or, as she likes to put it, “a female impersonator impersonator.” Sigourney is a killer beauty queen who loves to hypnotize audiences with her piercing white eyes and sky-high hair. Coming from a burlesque background, Sigourney incorporates the art of the tease into all of her drag performances. With several pageant titles under her belt, Sigourney is hoping to add The World’s Next Drag Supermonster to her already impressive résumé.

La Zavaleta

Hometown: Mexico City

Pronouns: She/her and they/them

Drag style: Drag artist

Official bio: La Zavaleta is a recent transplant to the Brooklyn, N.Y. drag scene, hailing originally from her hometown of Mexico City, Mexico. She mixes sexy and scary in all of her drag looks, and is known for being an incredible live performer who always sets the stage on fire. La Zavaleta is chasing the American dream and hopes to prove that putting her time, effort, and drive into her aspirations will allow her to manifest her destiny and bring home the crown.