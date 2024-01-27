Meet Fran Drescher’s Gay Ex-Husband Peter Marc Jacobson

Peter Marc Jacobson is a television writer, director, producer, and actor who is known as the showrunner of the popular 90’s sitcom ‘The Nanny’.

Jacobson was born on October 27, 1957 in New York City. He is the former husband of actress and comedian Fran Drescher, and they have no children together. The two of them got married in 1978, but eventually got divorced in 1999 after having parted ways for years.

After ending their marriage, Jacobson decided to come out as gay two years later. Despite their split, the former couple maintained a closed friendship, and they even post photos with each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

In a 2019 interview with Fox News, Drescher shared her close relationship with Jacobson, expressing:

“He came out as gay, so he’s officially my gay ex-husband. We met when we were 15. We created ‘The Nanny.’ That became my baby. We were excellent writing and producing partners. And we’re now the best of friends. My parents still view him as a son.”

In fact, in 2011, they even created the sitcom ‘Happily Divorced’ based on their lives. As for Jacobson’s career, he has worked on a couple of films and series as an actor, as well as written, directed and produced several television shows.

He is best known for co-creating the CBS sitcom ‘The Nanny’ together with his then-wife Drescher, who also starred in the show. In 1995, the former couple established their very-own production company called Highschool Sweethearts.

However, they eventually decided to close it down after ‘The Nanny’, which their company produced from Season 3’s “Dope Diamond” episode, got cancelled in 1999.

And now that we've gotten to know a bit more about Peter Marc Jacobson

