Meet Instinct Hottie Marquitos

This week’s Instinct Hottie is Marquitos, a hot Latino daddy based in New York by way of Los Angeles. Marquitos is a media professional who hosts the podcast The Marquitos Show, a provocative podcast with a no-holds barred take on pop culture, sex, politics, LGBTQIA issues, fashion, celebrity news/gossip, travel and more titillating topics from the perspective of an urban gay Latino man.

Let’s get up close and personal with Marquitos:

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

MARQUITOS: Personally, I would like to say it’s my positive outlook on life, fun energy and just being a nice/kind person.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Since we are going there, I would say that my rear ASS-ets always take the top prize, followed by my chest. From the various polls that have been done over the years. LOL

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Confidence, strong personal style, treating others with respect and kindness…plus having a nice “bunda” as they say in Brasil.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

There are so many. From being a fearless out teen, pursuing my dreams tackling the media industry, meeting so many incredible and influential members of LGBTQ+ community and most recently, filling the void for openly gay latino male voices in media by doing my own podcast- “The Marquitos Show”. Check it out everyone!

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Personally, just allowing myself to find love again and starting a familia. Whether with another human being and/or a furry four-legged companion. Professionally, taking my media career to new heights, perhaps via starting my own media enterprise.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

While currently single, I have been blessed to have found love on various occasions. The best part of my relationshionships has been the ability to share one’s life with another person who you know loves you and has your back. I always call being in a relationship as being on an adventure with a person that makes you smile, get excited and helps create great memories to last a lifetime. What I love most in my partners is in their ability to open up, share a part of themselves with me and are open to exploring life together.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Tie between Psycho and Jaws (I love classics!)



Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now? Do Insta-Thot’s count? I have plenty of those. Keep those thirst pics coming boys!



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of? I’m a sucker for Reese’s Peanut Butter cups.



If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what album do you want to have there with you? Well anyone that knows me, knows that Madonna is my #1 diva. It’s hard to narrow her catalog down to just 1 album, so I’ll just say my Madonna playlist that I have labeled “Living For Love”, as that is what she and I are all about!



What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

As a long time member of the Instinct family, it’s an honor to be featured amongst the various, diverse array of gentlemen that have been included in this feature. Thanks guys for putting me in the “hottie” category!

