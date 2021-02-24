Meet Instinct Hottie: Retired Air Force Veteran Kevin Ronald Davis

Fitness and cover model Kevin Ronald Davis is our newest Instinct Hottie. Strapping, hairy, and ruggedly handsome, it’s a no-brainer why we approached him, but there’s so much more to Kevin than that gorgeous face and body. The 52-year-old United States Air Force veteran is also an inspiration, often using his social media platform to share his personal story of physical transformation and addiction recovery. There’s nothing hotter than a man who’s not only easy on the eyes but also living in his truth with a beautiful heart to match.

Get to know more about this healthy and fit Instinct Hottie, who only just started modeling in recent years after being discovered by the fabulous furiousfotog.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think the fact that I finally have a sense of who I am and that I am happy with that person. I did not have this quality for the majority of my life.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Most of the time, it’s my beard or my hairy chest.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Being confident and comfortable in who they are. A beard and sexy eyes sure do help also.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Being an Air Force veteran, when the DADT policy was repealed, and gays could openly serve in the military. When I heard the final vote, I was sitting in my car with tears streaming down my face. It was a huge moment for me and validated my military service, and meant that others would never have to serve their country living with the fear of being found out.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you want to do in the next 2-3 years?

Soon after I started cover modeling, COVID happened, and everything was put on pause. I’m excited to get back to it this year and see what opportunities open up.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship, and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have had love in the past but was not in a healthy place in my life because of substance abuse and addiction. I am going on three years clean from drugs in April, but I’m also going on three years celibate as well. Sex is my biggest trigger, and I have to figure out how to rewire my brain so that I don’t associate sex with using.

Surprisingly, this break from sex and relationships has been nice. I’ve really been able to focus on me and have learned to love myself. I’ve worked on rebuilding my life and have accomplished things that I would never have even imagined in the past. I want to have a relationship and healthy sex life again, but my overall health and new life in my recovery are much more important!

Rapid-fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

If any Harry Potter movie is on TV, most likely I will have to watch it. I hate to see the route JK Rowling has taken, and I won’t pay for any of her books or movies in the future.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Henry Cavill

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of? My go-to cheat meal is usually a bacon cheeseburger and fries unless I go to my favorite Italian restaurant here in T Town with the best white chocolate bread pudding I’ve ever had.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? Picking one CD is hard. We’ve gotten spoiled by having apps full of music. I do love my country music, though.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? It is a huge honor, and it is a huge reminder to me of how much my life has changed in my recovery. I had no job, no home, no hope, no future, and I was sleeping in my car. Now I am being featured in Instinct Magazine. Life is good.