Meet Jeremy Hyatt: The Perfect Blend of Statham & Willis

We’ve been doing the Instinct Hottie feature for years now and apparently its catching on! Usually we search for a guy who is beautiful on the inside and out but for the first time in a while someone has come to us and we couldn’t be more thrilled to feature him.

Jeremy Hyatt did just that recently when he hit us up on Instagram. The gorgeous west coast stud, who is a perfect blend of A-list stars Jason Statham and Bruce Willis, is our newest Instinct Hottie and a great one to close 2020 with.

He appears to have a wonderfully upbeat spirit considering how tough this year has been for all of us. Jeremy’s focus on positive mental health has been a big one as he’s been able to maintain that while breaking a sweat indoors and enjoying a happy life with his beautiful husband Kai (read more about their amazing story here).

Check out more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I would say my sense of humor, with my smile a strong second.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My biceps.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Honesty and vulnerability, which is what I found in my husband.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Being able to marry the love of my life in front of our family and friends.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’d like to start to focus on writing a book. Something light, but relatable. Explaining my struggles and how they formed my sense of humor and defined my journey so far. I’ve done some crazy stuff!!

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Yes!! I found love I never knew existed. My husband Kai is the kindest, most gentle soul I have ever known. He loves me unconditionally, and we’ve built a life and love that, as a young boy, I used to dream about. I used to imagine my dream man, and after many lost years I finally found him.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Clueless. As if!

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Honestly, Brene Brown! She is helping me relearn myself in so many ways. I love her.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Peanut butter chocolate squares, like I used to get in elementary school. Kai makes them for me all the time!

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Lady Gaga Megamix.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It means a lot, because I think it’s important that when thinking about “hot”, for me, it means not just physical but mental and spiritual. When all those things align, that’s hot! I’m honored to be an Instinct Hottie. Instinct Magazine promotes positive and well-balanced content.