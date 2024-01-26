Meet Luke Evans’ Boyfriend and Design Manager Fran Tomas

Fran Tomas is a construction design/project manager at Solvia Inmobiliaria, which is a leading real estate services firm in Spain.

Tomas was born on June 21, 1990, and he is from Madrid, Spain. In 2011, he began his career as an interior designer then an architect. Thereafter, he became a project coordinator and now a project manager who specializes in both residential and commercial projects.

Advertisement

Not to mention, Tomas has worked on construction projects in countries, including Spain, UAE and Australia. Moving on to his relationship with Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans, the two of them attended the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF gala in St. Barts in December 2022, which marked their first public event as a couple.

Prior to that, however, the couple had traveled to destinations like Ibiza and Tokyo together. They also continued their fun adventures in 2023, even posting couple photos on their respective Instagram accounts every now and then.

In 2022, Evans released an album titled A Song For You, which includes the track “Horizons Blue”. The ‘Good Grief’ actor wrote it himself, and he previously talked about the song, which was inspired by new love and fate.

Advertisement

“Love is a very powerful thing. When you meet that person or you have that moment with someone, something else takes over. And I love the idea of it,” he told Attitude.

Evans further expressed:

“It was sort of slightly autobiographical. And slightly just a universal feeling of what it must feel like. I just tried to put into words what I felt like when I’ve fallen in love.”

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about Tomas and his relationship with Evans, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his SEXY AF pics, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: people.com, legit.ng