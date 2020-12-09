Meet Michael Snipe Jr: Our Life of the Party & Studly Instinct Hottie

I first met Michael Snipe Jr. almost six years ago along the sandy shores of Provincetown during Bear Week. His outgoing and hilarious personality, gorgeous looks and disarming smile were three reasons why I instantly became a fan of his.

Nothing has changed since then. Michael is the kind of guy you want to have with you at a party as his infectious energy can turn the frown of the most miserable Debbie Downer (we all know at least one in our lives) upside down. He’s also extremely intelligent, savvy and sophisticated at the same time. Oh, and did I mention sexy?

He’s our latest pick for Instinct Hottie for all these reasons and more. Check out our exclusive with him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My personality. It literally attracts all the people; the good, the bad, and some unstable women.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Pre-Covid Abs and maybe my smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

I love a curiously open-minded man with a sense of humor.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Well, aside from being asked to be featured as a hottie for instinct Magazine, I can’t think of one thing.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I’m currently in Grad. School. In the next 2-3 years, if all goes as planned, I’ll be Michael Snipe Jr., LMFT A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I’ve found love MANY times. The newness of relationships are beautiful and my most favorite. I love my partner’s most when they are giving me space. “I miss you so much!!!”

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Punks! By Patrik Ian Polk.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Tyler Lepley from P-Valley.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Ice cream, which is terrible because I’m lactose Intolerant.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Adele‘s 25.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I’m grateful for the exposure and applaud you on your use of diversity! When I was growing up, not too many magazines featured guys that looked like me. Hopefully, some little black kid is somewhere not taking himself too seriously sees this and giggles.