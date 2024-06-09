Meet Nick Sturniolo: TikTok Sensation & Proud Member of Triplet Trio

Nick Sturniolo is a famous social media personality who is one of the Sturniolo Triplets, which also includes Chris and Matt.

Nicolas Sturniolo was born on August 1, 2003 in Massachusetts. He is very close to his brothers Chris and Matt, and they are known for creating funny content online. In fact, they have currently gained a whopping 6.17 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as 8 million followers on TikTok.

Not to mention, Nick’s personal Instagram account has also gained 2.8 million followers as of this writing. Back in 2021, he and his brothers shared his coming out story via a YouTube video. They were apparently arguing about a girl when Matt told him:

“If you like her so much, why don’t you date her?”

“Nick went on a rampage… and said: ‘I wouldn’t want you guys to think of me different if I was a gay kid at our school. Because I am’. Mic drop,” Chris stated, recalling how his brother came out.

He further expressed,

“I don’t even know why I was shocked because I’ve known Nick was gay [ever] since I knew what gay was.”

More recently, Nick made a solo appearance on the Zach Sang Show where he opened up about when he figured out that he is gay.

“The realization was that I thought I liked this girl, but I liked her boyfriend. That was when it set in for me,” the TikTok star shared about his 14-year-old self.

He continued,

“I don’t know how my brain tricked me into thinking it was her [I had a crush on], but I think being a triplet is like… people constantly saying: ‘You guys are the exact same person’. And when I was the only one with gay intrusive thoughts, it was like super out of left field.”

“No one steered me away from being authentically myself. I just thought I had to replicate what Matt and Chris were doing,” Nick further explained.

Aside from being an online sensation along with his brothers, he is also the founder of Space Camp Wellness, which a solo venture of his. The YouTuber’s fave self-care item is a lip balm, which is why the brand launched with a variety of it.

“It has always been my dream to create a brand that is authentic to me, and everyone who knows me, knows how much I love lip balm. As someone who uses lip balm every day, I’ve always struggled to find a lip balm that tastes delicious and has quality ingredients. So, I went out and made one! Space Camp is the next-generation of lip balm,” Nick stated via Happi.

Sources: thepinknews.com, famousbirthdays.com, happi.com