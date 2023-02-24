Meet Out Filmmaker Christopher Landon

In yet another installment of Meet-Cute with, let’s get to know the hottie that is filmmaker Christopher Landon, shall we?

Christopher Beau Landon was born on February 27, 1975 in Los Angeles, California, and his parents were actors, Michael Landon and Lynn Noe. His parents got divorced in 1980, and he lived with his father until he was 16 years old, when his father passed away due to pancreatic cancer. His mother, on the other hand, died on November 26, 2015.

One of his brothers, Michael Landon Jr., and one of his half-sisters, Jennifer Landon, are both actors. However, Christopher decided to be a filmmaker, screenwriter and producer.

“I’m not interested in acting. And that’s not to say that if I read a part that would be a lot of fun that I somehow felt connected to that I wouldn’t maybe give it a shot. But I’ve spent too much of my life sort of in front of people, and not by choice. That’s something that most people I think tend to not realize. It’s stars who choose the attention, not their families. And that was always very uncomfortable for me,” he expressed in a previous interview.

The 47-year-old director attended Loyola Marymount University to study Screenwriting, but he dropped out after three years when filmmaker Larry Clark read one of his scripts and offered him a writing job.

Christopher is famously known for his outstanding works, including ‘Disturbia,’ ‘Paranormal Activity’ (2, 3 and 4), among others. Most of his movies also depict gay themes and issues, such as ‘Boys Life 3,’ which is a collection of short films depicting issues faced by gay people.

Moreover, the filmmaker came out as gay in 1999, and when asked how his father would have reacted to it, he stated:

“His public image was very different in many ways from who he was as a father and as a person. He was extremely liberal in his beliefs to pretty much everything. He was not closed-minded to anything. I don’t think that it would have mattered to him at all.”

Christopher and his partner, Cody Morris, have two sons together named Beau and August Kelly.

His upcoming film, ‘We Have a Ghost,’ is starring David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie, among other famed actors and actresses, and it is set to premiere on Netflix on February 24.

