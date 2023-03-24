Meet Out Former Football Player Jake Williamson

In another episode of Meet-Cute with, let’s get to know the hottie that is former football player Jake Williamson, who is openly gay and an active advocate of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 22-year-old athlete is a former semi-professional soccer player from the U.K. In a February 2023 interview with PinkNews, he opened up about experiencing homophobia in the form of soccer fans’ homophobic chants, as well as his own team rejecting him after coming out.

Jake started playing semi-professional soccer at the age of 16, and after university, he briefly played for a Polish football team. However, he eventually left it all behind to pursue a career as a personal trainer.

Moreover, Jake met his partner at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was 21 years old, and he ended up coming out, which he described as a “tough” experience. He then experienced homophobia from his teammates after he “was completely shut out of the team.”

Those hardships didn’t hinder him from being a vocal advocate of the LGBTQ+ community though. In fact, he has since become a sports ambassador for LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall. Jake hopes to make it easier for queer kids who want to play football, expressing:

“You should be able to enjoy sport without that weight on your shoulders. You can’t save the world, you can’t solve every issue under the sun, but that’s the route and the path I’ve had to navigate. I want to make that path easier for the next generation.”

Now, we move on to some of Jake’s pics, which prove that he is also an Instagram hottie:

