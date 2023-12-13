Meet Out Italian Swimmer & Now Barry’s Instructor Alex Di Giorgio

Alex Di Giorgio is an Italian swimmer who was born on July 28, 1990 in Rome. Not to mention, he is also an Olympian, having competed in London 2012, which was his first Olympic Games, as well as the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The 33-year-old athlete competed in the 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay event during both Olympic Games. He is openly gay throughout his swimming career, and finished in top 10 at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

As per Queerty, Di Giorgio won a total of 35 medals at the Italian championships, and 14 of them were gold. In 2022, he joined ‘Ballando con le Stelle’, which is the Italian version of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ / ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

He teamed up with champion dancer Moreno Porcu, making history as the first openly gay pair in the Italian version of the dance competition show. Di Giorgio placed 4th in ‘Ballando con le Stelle’.

In more recent news, he was hired as one of the new instructors at the Milan location of Barry’s Bootcamp, and his first class was held on December 2. On top of all that, Di Giorgio is also a very skilled thirst trapper, usually posting glistening wet sexy pics, which we’re absolutely HERE FOR 😉

On that note, here are some of his HOT AF pics:

Sources: olympics.com, en.wikipedia.org, queerty.com, swimswam.com