Meet ‘Strange Way of Life’ Actor José Condessa

José Condessa is starring in Pedro Almodovar’s upcoming queer Western short film ‘Strange Way of Life,’ which is said to be the Spanish filmmaker’s “answer” to ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

José was born on June 6, 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. The 25-year-old Portuguese actor reportedly started acting in amateur theater at the Academia de Santo Amaro, and he also attended Profissional de Teatro de Cascais.

He then debuted in professional theater at the Companhia do Teatro Experimental de Cascais. In 2014, José made his TV debut by playing the role of Rafa in the telenovela ‘Jardins Proibidos.’

Thereafter, he starred in numerous television shows, including ‘Santa Bárbara,’ ‘Filha da Lei,’ ‘Ministério do Tempo,’ ‘Espelho d’Água,’ ‘Cenas de Família,’ ‘A Herdeira,’ and ‘Valor da Vida,’ among others.

In 2020, José starred in his first telenovela in Brazil titled ‘Salve-se Quem Puder,’ where he portrayed the character of Juan. Aside from working on television shows, the actor has also starred in a number of short and feature films.

One of his recent shorts is the upcoming ‘Strange Way of Life,’ which is starring Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke, Manu Rios, and Jason Fernández, among others. Moreover, Film Updates recently revealed that José and Fernández are portraying the younger versions of Pascal and Hawke.

Here’s the ‘Strange Way of Life’s trailer for a better glimpse at the actor’s role in the short film:

And since we’ve gotten to know José a bit better, let’s move on to admiring some of sexy pics, shall we?

Sources: pt.wikipedia.org, imdb.com