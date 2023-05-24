Meet ‘Swiping America’s Gay Hottie Kris Kelkar

Max recently revealed their romantic-documentary called ‘Swiping America,’ and the newly rebranded streaming platform also dropped the official trailer.

The producers of the show stated that the series “follows a group of diverse singles from New York City on an introspective, eight-city dating app journey, as they explore personal issues around sex, relationships, love and connection.”

The singles of ‘Swiping America’ include Ashleigh Warren, Reagan Baker, Kesun Lee, and Kris Kelkar. The group will visit a new American city in each episode “as producers swipe through possible matches and curate blind dates for them.”

Max further stated,

“While forging a special friendship with each other over the course of the season, their journey culminates in Hawaii, where they hand-pick their best match from the season and ultimately decide whether their relationship can go the distance.”

Now that we have more of an idea of what the rom-doc series will be like, let’s also get to know more about one of the singles, Kris Kelkar, who is a hot, sexy and hunky gay man to look forward to in the show.

Kelkar, whose full name is Krishnanand Kelkar, is a 30-year-old Data Scientist. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, he revealed the reason why he decided to join ‘Swiping America,’ admitting:

“This show was a YOLO moment – I never thought I’d do anything like this, but I had just been through a rough break up and funnily enough the guy badly wanted to be on TV, so I was kind of feeling the cosmic irony of it all.”

And as for what Kelkar likes to do for fun, he shared:

“I like photography, museums, and googling how to dye/embroider/alter my clothes…but have never followed through with that (yet!).”

He also teased the viewers on what he’s excited for them to see, revealing:

“At some point in the season, I wear a wedding dress! I am so excited for viewers to see that.”

And since we’re still a couple of days away from the release date of the show, let take this moment to admire some of Kelkar’s hot pics, shall we?

The first two episodes of ‘Swiping America’ will be released on June 15 on Max. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: cosmopolitan.com, digital.abcaudio.com