Meet the 10 Sizzling Hot Contestants of ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’

Hallmark has a knack for bringing us Christmas specials, and this year they are bringing a little sizzle to your winter wonderland!

Hot and proud gay host Jonathan Bennett will be hosting Hallmark’s latest offering, ‘Finding Mr. Christmas,’ together with Melissa Peterman. The show will be bringing in “ten unknown talents together in one house” to find the next Hallmark leading man. The men will be tested to see if they have “all the Hallmark magic they need” to become the perfect leading man for Hallmark’s Christmas movies.

Bennett, a familiar face in Hallmark’s Christmas movies, knows exactly what it takes to be a leading man—

“A Hallmark leading man should have it all.”

But only one can claim the title of ‘Mr. Christmas.’

Meet the ten faces vying for the title of ‘Mr. Christmas!’

David Habashy (@ dahabashy)

David is a former football player from the University of British Colombia, an advanced open water diver, and an engineer who can speak English, French, and Arabic.

Photo Credit: @hallmarkplus (Instagram)

Daxton Bloomquist (@daxbloomquist)

Daxton is an out and proud gay man who has been credited for roles in Blindspotting, Welcome to Chippendales, and The Legion of Grads.

Elijah Malcomb (@elimusic1)

Elijah has quite a portfolio in theater, but he is now finally dipping his toes into movie territory with this competition. He is a graduate of BFA in Musical Theater from the American Musical & Dramatic Academy with roles in Hamilton, Hairspray, and Little Shop of Horrors to name a few.

Ezra Moreland (@ezra.moreland)

Ezra is a 6’1″ stunner who works as a model and is a Navy search & rescue swimmer veteran. Check out his portfolio here (*chef’s kiss*).

Gage Robinson (@therealgagerobinson_)

Gage is a model and actor who was most recently seen in Stupid Games as Rex.

Hayden Maher (@haydenbmaher)

Aside from being an actor himself, Hayden also offers semi-private acting courses. He is an Australian who started acting at a very young age after discovering his passion for the arts. His classes begin in 2025 if you want to sign up!

Isaac Ramirez (@isaacbramirez)

Hunky firefighter Isaac has over 3.2 million followers on Tiktok! On the short video format-sharing platform, the model shares incredibly hot videos of himself getting dressed, walking through the airport, and just simply looking hot!

Jonathan Wells (@jonathanjwells)

Jonathan is a former track & field athlete who was definitely a superstar at the sport. He previously played for the University of Illinois and is a 7-time all-American champion for high-jump, long-jump, and heptathlon.

Parker Gregory (@theparkergregory)

Parker is a model, actor, and fitness trainer and coach over at @lightningpartyfitness.

Blake Kelley (@blakekelley_)

Blake is a former Texas Tech wide receiver who is also does SRT-K9 Training.

Can’t wait to see these hunks? Catch Finding Mr. Christmas when it premieres on October 31st on Hallmark Plus. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here.