Meet the Heartthrobs of Sofía Vergara’s New Netflix Show ‘Griselda’

‘Griselda’ is the new number #1 drama series on Netflix, and it is starring Sofía Vergara as the titular character who is described as a “queenpin, innovator, mother, killer,” and ” a woman of substance.”

According to Netflix, the show “is inspired by Griselda Blanco, a savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who rose from obscurity to become ‘The Godmother’ of the underworld.”

Moreover, the plot of ‘Griselda’ reads:

“‘Griselda’ tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. As the series dramatizes, her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her to navigate between the worlds of underground business and family.”

Not to mention, the series is co-created by Eric Newman, who is the showrunner of ‘Narcos’ and ‘Narcos: Mexico’. Aside from seeing Vergara as the girl boss that is Griselda, the show also features a lot of badass women, including: Juliana Aidén Martinez, Karol G (also known as Carolina Giraldo), Vanessa Ferlito, and Paulina Dávila.

But wait, there’s more! The show is also teeming with hot men, and you can see them below:

Martín Rodriguez Aguirre

Alberto Guerra

Orlando Pineda

José Velazquez

Alberto Ammann

Gabriel Sloyer

‘Griselda’ is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: 1) netflix.com/tudum, 2) netflix.com/tudum, imdb.com