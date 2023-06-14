Meet the Hunky Men of HGTV’s New ‘Flip the Strip’ Show

HGTV is set to release a new hot show this summer, and it just so happens to feature four V sexy and hunky Las Vegas-based dancers, who are also the stars of the stage show Australia’s Thunder from Down Under.

‘Flip the Strip’ is centered on hotties Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black, and Malik Wills-Martin. They are described as “headliners by night and expert tradesman by day,” who all had working backgrounds on construction and home renovation prior to joining the male revue.

According to People, the show consists of “six hour-long episodes [that] will showcase over-the-top style.” Moreover, each of the four hunky men has designated roles to fulfill in the house renovation.

“Patterson serves as the project manager; Black is a meticulous painter; Cleary is a carpenter; and Wills-Martin is a demo and “do-it-all” expert,” the outlet noted.

That being said, we are expected to see designs that are not so minimalistic, as well as flexing of muscles while the “often-shirtless” men get on with their renovation work. Not to mention, they are teaming up with interior designer Kelly Stone “to turn their clients’ cookie cutter homes into ‘glitzy desert oases.'”

‘Flip the Strip’ is set to premiere on July 10, and will air every Monday night at 10 p.m. ET on HGTV. In the meantime, let’s take a moment to admire some thirst-worthy pics from the show’s four hotties, shall we? 😉

