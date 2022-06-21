Meet The Newest MCU Hottie, Rish Shah

This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode two.

Gone are the days when we’d have to wait months to revisit the MCU and our favorite Marvel hotties. Now with the addition of Disney+, it seems like there’s always some form of Marvel content for us fans to absorb. And even better, there’s always a hottie for us gay and queer fans to enjoy as well. Now with Ms. Marvel currently airing, we have a new actor to join the list.

In episode two of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, we see main character Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, developing a crush on a new student in town. The senior, named Kamran, is every part the high school drama heartthrob. He’s charming, mysterious, and someone Kamala’s family would not approve of. That just makes him all the more interesting to the character and the audience.

And can you blame us? The man made a big dive into a pool and came out hot and wet in the perfect way.

But who is this character and who’s the actor playing him? Kamran first appears in the Ms. Marvel series Vol. 3. The character is introduced as the son of old friends to Kamala’s parents. As such, the two have known each other for years. They are both then affected by the release of a Terrigen Mist on Jersey City. This activates both of the teens’ Inhuman powers.

For Kamran, his powers take the shape of a biokinetic energy that allows him to shock and explode objects. Think Gambit from the X-Men. And like Gambit’s origins, Kamran decides to pursue a life of crime. The teen is recruited by an Inhuman crime boss and becomes an enemy to his romantic interest. Will he follow a similar storyline in the live-action show? We have yet to see.

As for the actor behind the character, his name is Rish Shah. Before getting cast in Ms. Marvel, Shah had only worked on a few projects like Netflix’s To All The Boys: Always And Forever and HBO’s Years and Years. Because of that, Shah was overjoyed to hear that he got cast in an MCU show.

As he told ScreenRant:

“[I was in] London, and my team were in LA. They woke me up, and I was screaming with joy; woke everybody in my family up. My mom cried down the phone to my team, thanking them for making this happen for me. Then I just celebrated with all my closest people; everyone close to me at.”

After making such a big splash at the start of his time in the MCU, we’re excited to see what else Rish Shah will do next. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a whole lot more of him. We’ll find out when Ms. Marvel airs on Wednesdays at 3 am ET on Disney+.

In the meantime, here are a few more pictures to tide us over.

Source: ScreenRant,