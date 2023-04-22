Meet The Sexy Paleontologist, Fossil Daddy

In another episode of Meet-Cute with, let’s get to know the sexy paleontologist that is well-known on the internet as Fossil Daddy.

Fossil Daddy is a “queer paleontological father figure on the internet” who found one of his one of his “freaking awesome” bones back in 2019. His content consists of thirst traps, educational posts, as well as a good combo of both.

The queer paleontologist has gained 54K followers on Instagram as of this writing, and he has accumulated 170,000 followers across various social media platforms, proving that his teaching style seems to be effective.

According to Fossil Daddy,

“I get this comment pretty frequently, not verbatim. ‘The thirst traps brought me in, but the education kept me here.’”

His days are spent often uncovering ancient fossils, and he posts his findings on social media. Talking about his excavation trips, Fossil Daddy expressed:

“When you split a rock down the middle and you find a fossil, you are the first pair of eyes to ever see this animal — or plant, or whatever it may be — in hundreds of millions of years. And that never ceases to blow my mind.”

Moreover the paleontologist’s love for fossils go all the way back to when he was 12 years old. At that age, it was his first time playing the 1998 video games Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, where you can catch a creature called Omanyte by reviving its fossil.

“When I made that connection, it snowballed into a childish obsession of paleontology that just never went away,” Fossil Daddy shared in an interview with Huff Post.

Not to mention, he even sells Pokémon-inspired “Daddy’s Balls,” which contain artifacts from his fossil hunts. And now that we’ve gotten to know more about Fossil Daddy and his love for fossils, let’s take a moment to admire some of his thirst traps, shall we?

Source: huffpost.com