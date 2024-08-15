Meet Up-and-Coming “Diepe Waters” Star Henri Strauss

Get to know more about the out-and-proud gay South African native who is currently starring in kykNET’s day time series Diepe Waters as Chris van Staden.

The rising model and actor hails from Hartbeespoort just north of Johannesburg- the Hollywood of South Africa. After graduating with an Honors degree in Drama & Film in 2018, Strauss excelled in the arts both on- and off-screen. Shortly after graduating, Strauss worked as a bartender for a gay club and used his experience as a Drama & Film major to teach drama to the youth.

Behind the scenes, Strauss worked as a production assistant and coordinator for kykNET’s Die Brug before moving on to starring in kykNET’s Diepe Waters.

