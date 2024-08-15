Meet Up-and-Coming “Diepe Waters” Star Henri Strauss

Get to know more about the out-and-proud gay South African native who is currently starring in kykNET’s day time series Diepe Waters as Chris van Staden.
The rising model and actor hails from Hartbeespoort just north of Johannesburg- the Hollywood of South Africa. After graduating with an Honors degree in Drama & Film in 2018, Strauss excelled in the arts both on- and off-screen. Shortly after graduating, Strauss worked as a bartender for a gay club and used his experience as a Drama & Film major to teach drama to the youth.
This statuesque six-footer has been featured in numerous media pages including Yummyzine and Vogue Italia.
Growing up in a conservative Afrikaans Christian community, the South African native struggled to come to terms with his identity. Fortunately, he has now embraced who he is today, describing himself as “unapologetically queer” he writes on his personal blog.
Strauss is eager to use his role as Chris in Diepe Waters to inspire young queer people by being authentic and by challenging the norms that his generation feared. You can also catch him as a cast member of Stripped, an upcoming queer audio drama that premieres on September 24, 2024.
