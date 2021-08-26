Meet ‘White Lotus’ & Instagram Stud Kekoa Kekumano

We have a new actor/model crush.

There have been many fun and internet viral moments from the HBO Max series The White Lotus. The rimming scene comes to mind for one of them. But one of the show’s breakout stars who’s gained several followers and fans is Kekoa Kekumano. At the start of the show, viewers were introduced to Kekumano’s character Kai. Initially, Kai seemed like a small role with no significant impact to the story. But as the season continued, Kai started making big moves and became a major catalyst for drama on the fictional resort.

But, who’s the actor behind the growing character? Kekoa Kekumano was born on Mililani, Hawaii on June 16, 1998. As an adult, Kekumano has made a life and career for himself as a model signed with Bliss models and Talent. The model isn’t new to acting, however. He has appeared in several episodes of Hawaii Five-O, in an episode of Inhumans, and as young Aquaman in Jason Momoa’s 2018 DC film.

Aside form acting and modeling, Kekumano loves to share his hobbies with the world. On his Instagram account, Kekumano often shares photos of himself surfing, scuba diving, weight lifting, or practicing jiu jitsu. The model and actor is also an experienced hula dancer and certified ocean safety lifeguard.

Though, unfortunately, Kekoa Kekumano is not gay. In fact, he started dating hair stylist Kylee Ulloa, the founder of haircare company JXN&CO, a few months before the Summer 2021 premiere of The White Lotus.

Despite that fact, Kekumano has gained several fans from White Lotus viewers. And everyone is enjoying the vide of this charming man. To further convince you, here are some photos.