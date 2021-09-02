Are These 2000s Queens On The Comeback?

The women most scrutinized and condemned in the 2000s are all having a comeback. We love to see it!

Bisexual icon Megan Fox has been cast in the upcoming Expendables installment, according to Deadline. She will join some of the franchise’s longstanding cast like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Plus, there will be new additions in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and martial artist Tony Jaa.

This seems to confirm that Fox is going through a renaissance in her career. Megan Fox seemingly disappeared from the public spotlight and headlines after publicly conflicting with Transformers director Michael Bay in 2009. Some crew members on the films even protested the actress and she was eventually fired from Transformers 3. Not to mention, the actress was constantly attacked by sexist headlines and reports.

This is the clip of Megan Fox Interview with Jimmy Kimmel that is trending now. Megan Fox describes Michael Bay as tyrant.#FoxNews #Tyrant pic.twitter.com/5yJIPfe3bP — 🌏⚔️🦠 (@Yajur_v) June 23, 2020

Things started turning around for Fox, however, last year. As the Cut reports, an interview between Fox and Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showed Fox talking about when she first met Michael Bay. She revealed that she was cast by Bay in Bad Boys II to dance as an extra in a bikini during a club scene.

“I’m 15; I was in 10th grade,” she told Kimmel. Kimmel then responded by saying there were many men who think the way Bay does.

In response to the viral video, Fox posted on her Instagram account to clarify that Bay never “assaulted or preyed upon” her. But she shares that she has been through “a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.”

“There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart,” she confessed.

She then added: “I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.”

On top of that, Megan Fox has received attention for dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and for reminding the world that she’s bisexual during this year’s Pride month.

But when we saw Fox was cast in the upcoming Expendables, it reminded us of the fact that we’re seeing several renaissances at the moment. It seems that some of the formerly most infamous and wrongly condemned women of the 2000s are finally getting the respect they deserve.

For instance, take Britney Spears. While Spears has stayed in the spotlight through the 2000s, the 2010s, and the early 2020s, society is only now coming around to understanding the trauma and prejudice she went through. Britney Spears was the target of paparazzi stalkers for years, which led to her very public breakdown. But instead of supporting her and leaving her alone, as Cara Cunningham so iconically cried out, the public condemned Spears. This led to Spears’ highly reported conservatorship issue.

In the past few years, the #FreeBritney movement has grown. This is thanks to the public becoming aware of Britney’s situation. While the artist hasn’t been saved from the conservatorship yet, the public has fully backed her.

Next, there’s Paris Hilton. Once considered a dimwitted socialite and heiress to an immense fortune, the public has recently realized that she’s not dimwitted. Just a socialite, heiress to an immense fortune, and businesswoman in her own right. Last year, Hilton released a documentary called This is Paris. The documentary reintroduced the world to Paris Hilton by showing her business successes like her $2.5 billion dollar perfume business or her 19 product lines with more than 45 branded retail locations across the Middle East and Asia.

The documentary also told the story of Hilton’s traumatic upbringing. This includes the time her parents had her kidnapped in the night and taken to Provo Canyon School in Utah. She alleges that she was then medicated without her consent, strangled, stripped, and thrown into solitary confinement. To back that, Hilton testified in Utah in support of Bill SB 127 earlier this year. The bill prohibits punishing children in ways “intended to frighten or humiliate,” according to CNN.

On top of this, the former The Simple Life star now has a cooking show on Netflix called Cooking With Paris. The show is a homage to Paris’s former public image and plays up the camp around her former life. While Paris Hilton has revealed to the world that her dimwitted persona was just that, a persona, it doesn’t mean she’s given up on the role. And for fans who want to see her thrive, the program might be the sweet treat they need.

Lastly, there’s Lindsay Lohan. When you think of defamed Hollywood stars, you probably think of Lohan first. And for the most part, the actress is still somewhat defamed. After going through drug addiction, Lohan suffered cruel headlines and a besmirched public image. Certainly, she’s become a meme online. But, thankfully, public opinion is starting to change.

The most recent moment happened just this week when a conversation between Lohan and David Letterman resurfaced. As LA Bible reports, a viral TikTok video shows the 2013 interview where Letterman insistently badgers Lohan about going to rehab.

“What are they rehabing?” he asks. “What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?”

Lindsay eventually says back, “You can’t make a joke of it. That’s so mean.”

The comment section for the TikTok video, which has over 4 million views and 1.7 million likes, shows people expressing disgust at Letterman for hounding Lindsay Lohan about her mental health and rehab.

With this viral video leading to a boost in support for Lohan, this would be the perfect time for the former actress to return to acting. And, she is.

Back in May, it was announced that Lindsay Lohan has joined a romantic comedy under Netflix. According to USA Today, Lohan will play a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is upon us and I feel seriously blessed https://t.co/kTQiBnt3AZ — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 24, 2021

After the announcement, several Twitter users celebrated the return of Lohan’s acting career.

“The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is upon us and I feel seriously blessed,” said entertainment reporter Liv Marks wrote on Twitter.

“JLo and Ben Affleck are back together, Lindsay Lohan is starring in a new movie, and I’m living in my parents house. Hello 2004,” wrote another Twitter wrote.

With Megan Fox, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan all getting work or getting support from the public, it looks like we really are revisiting the 2000s. And we love to see it!

Good for these four! May they and their renaissances reign!

Source: Deadline, The Cut, CNN, LA Bible, USA Today,