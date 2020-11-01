Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird Announce Their Engagement: See Sweet Photo

Big congratulations are in order for Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird as the longtime couple are now engaged!

The sports superstars (Megan hails from soccer, Sue from basketball) announced their joyous news on Instagram by posting a captionless photo that captured the beautiful moment.

Megan appears to be the one to put a ring on it amid them being somewhere absolutely breathtaking. Sue was beaming from ear to ear during the magical moment even though you could only see her side profile. Many celebrities from Matt Barnes to Jay Ellis to Top Chef alum Tiffani Faison sent them congratulatory messages in the pic’s comments section.

This engagement has been a longtime coming for them as Megan & Sue have been dating since late 2016. Their time together included many romantic moments along the way (as captured on television and their wildly popular Instagram accounts) however there was one in particular that became history. The ladies were the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of ESPN’s The Body Issue in 2018.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup champion spoke about the idea of getting hitched to Sue in the future during a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“We’ve talked about it, definitely. I think in the future, for sure,” she said. “We’re not like, ‘Oh let’s just—‘ but I always tell her that if she were ever to break up with me or want to, that’s totally fine, that’s your choice. Just know that I will crumble to dust.” Megan also credited COVID for bringing them closer together similarly to what other twosomes have told us in our Instinct Couple Series. ““And then just the time we’ve been able to spend together as a couple,” she said. “We’ve essentially spent every single day together since the beginning of March.” View this post on Instagram All Star 🌟. #Dee @sbird10 A post shared by Megan Rapinoe She/Her 🏳️‍🌈 (@mrapinoe) on Feb 16, 2020 at 6:39pm PST “We’re not used to this, we travel. Because we’re athletes, we’re constantly on the go,” she continued. “It’s been the greatest gift and a big silver lining in this whole thing.”