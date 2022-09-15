Members of the “Bling Ring” Talk About Their Hollywood Heist

The members of the “Bling Ring” are out of jail, and they are featured in Netflix’s upcoming documentary series titled ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.’

“Bling Ring” is a group of Hollywood strivers who committed a series of robberies on A-list celebrities in the late 2000s. As shown in the recently released trailer for the three-part series, the focus will be on the two members Nick Prugo and Alexis Haines (née Neiers).

The group “Bling Ring” allegedly stole from the homes of prominent Hollywood celebrities including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and Audrina Patridge. In an interview clip shown in the series’ trailer, Prugo admitted:

“I’ve always been the type of person to do whatever I had to do to get what I wanted. But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did.”

‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’ will feature interviews with “Bling Ring” members Prugo and Haines, as well as TV personality Audrina Patridge, Andrea Arlington-Dunne, Gabrielle Hames, and Perez Hilton.

As per Rolling Stone, the documentary series will dig into the true crime elements of the burglary incidents, as well as explore the moments when they happened. ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is directed by Miles Blayden-Ryall, and it will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

